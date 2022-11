Not Available

The main heroine is the cosmonaut's wife. Despite the fact that she is on Earth and her husband is in orbit, the spouses decide to “go” on a date to Georgia. The heroine walks through the old city of Tbilisi and the Kazbegi mountains, dines at a local restaurant and tells her lover about all her impressions by phone. So that her husband can better understand where she is, the girl calls him the latitude and longitude of her location on Earth.