Ihor, is bored with his glamorous girlfriend Ilona. Meanwhile, Irina, demands sex of Andrew, for which he has neither strength nor desire. Ihor and Irina demand a sexual experiment - a swinger's party. Meanwhile, Sveta, left naked on her lover's balcony when his wife suddenly returns, is saved by Denis the neighbour. But the evening gets more interesting when Edward appears on Denis's doorstep.