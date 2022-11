Not Available

Baby Huey sees some little ducks playing pirate and wants to join in, but when he jumps on their raft, he sends them flying into the hungry fox's frying pan. Huey accidentally frees them when he jumps onto the fox in his enthusiasm to join them. The fox decides he'd rather pursue the gigantic Huey than the tiny ducklings, and when he overhears Huey wishing he could play pirate, the fox dresses as a pirate aboard a convenient nearby replica pirate ship.