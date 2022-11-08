Swab Your Choppers

Not Available

This animated shot film features dental care tips aimed at those in the Navy and produced by UPA in their typical super-limited animation style that the studio was famous for. Despite the addition of color and a shorter length, what turns out to be a pretty straight forward instructional film on how to look after your teeth, doesn’t measure up to the likes of Finding His Voice for interest value or even Winky The Watchman for entertainment. It’s a drawn out cartoon that is typical of the yawn inducing information pictures the boys were subjected to in the day, and can’t have even inspired them back then!