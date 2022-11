Not Available

Swain (previously known as Rain black, My Love),1950. 16mm film, color, sound; 24 minutes. Made in collaboration with Robert C. Freeman, Jr. Inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel Fanshawe. Principal photography by Markopoulos, additional photography by Robert C. Freeman, Jr. Music by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Cast : Gregory Markopoulos (the protagonist, Swain), Mary Zelles (the woman). Filmed in Toledo, Ohio and Waterville, Ohio.