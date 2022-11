Not Available

Based on the novel "My Sweet Orange Tree" by José Mauro de Vasconcelos. Majid lives with his mother in his bad-tempered stepfather's house. He gets on Javad's lorry secretly but the trucker scolds and beats him. Hating Javad, Majid promises to kill him. He goes to a trainer to get ready and confides in a tree. Javad realises Majid's emotional needs and they form a deep friendship after a while.