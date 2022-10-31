Swallowed Whole

Not Available

Marguerite Dixon has been defending those who are abused and betrayed for most of her life. A senior worker at a local transition house in the town of Havery, she wrestles with the eventual loss of her best friend and colleague, Svetlana, while battling the constant temptation to permanently prevent the further traumatization of the women and children she serves. At what point does Marguerite's professional passion to protect those who have gone into hiding collide with personal vendetta and vigilante justice? How many more pedophiles and wife-batterers will walk free without a shred of remorse for their behaviour? When Marguerite is attacked at her gym after work, she begins to rethink her professional outlook and the lines between ethical conduct. It's kill-or-be-killed and Marguerite's connection with one particular case drives her to commit more 'preventative' acts of protection than she cares to admit.