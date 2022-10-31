Not Available

Swami, Radha and their kid shift to Mumbai after selling off their ancestral home in a village. In Mumbai, they get their kid admitted to a school that's patronized by children belonging to affluent families. Everything is going fine until Radha falls ill and is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Swami starts working overtime to raise funds for the operation, but Radha spends the entire amount on a chair that Swami wants to possess so dearly. Radha passes away with just one desire: The kid should settle down in America some day. How Swami works towards that dream is the remainder of the story