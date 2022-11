Not Available

A young Jamaican girl Shona is cursed, making her immortal, but with a price. For over 100 years she travels the world trying to find a way to lift her curse. She settles in a small southern town in America. Suddenly there are disappearances and brutal killings so fear grips the citizens. It's up to the local law, Sheriff Taylor, with the help of CSI agent Poe to solve these mysteries.