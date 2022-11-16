Swamp Zombies!!!

Not Available

A chief physician at a large metropolitan hospital is formulating a serum to resurrect recently deceased "patients".When his facility comes under inspection from the federal government, the doctor is forced to dispose of the "patients" as quick as possible even though they are in mid-experiment and he doesn't know if his serum even will work. With the help of the evil hospital operations manager, he manages to ditch the experiments in the neighboring swamplands. Little do they know, their serum works, the experiments rise to "life" and wreck havoc on a group of students conducting science experiments at the swamplands. With the help of a swamp hermit, a beautiful innocent bystander, a park ranger, and the police captain they try to piece together what has gone on... as well as survive