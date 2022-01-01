Swan Lake SPBT

Not Available

Classic production of the world’s most-famous ballet, the one that dance audiences long for – Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. First performed in St.Petersburg in 1895, Swan Lake with its unrivalled “white acts”, its spectacular and dramatic Ballroom scene, sublime music and deeply moving story, is the ballet that towers above all others. Filmed on the 2nd of April 2006 at the South African State Theatre - Pretoria during the first ever St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre tour. This is the world’s favourite ballet, Tchaikovsky’s complete Swan Lake performed with the Johannesburg Festival orchestra; by the best touring ballet company in the world.