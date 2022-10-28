Not Available

Swap Meet at the Love Shack

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alois Brummer Produktion

The film Liebesmarkt featuring a cute blonde Ingrid Steeger, not only became a cult actress stupidity of German youth who watched only American cinema. Ingrid was a true nudist and undressed in front of the camera without any pose. She wore a gold chain around the waist and a bracelet on his left ankle. Her walk was easy and graceful gestures. Actress she was so-so. But the beautiful graceful little creatures do not require a game in the Stanislavsky. It should please the eye movements smooth and not too often look into the lens.

Cast

Michael MaienHerr Windhusen
Ingrid SteegerSabine
Britt CorvinInge
Josef MoosholzerSchornsteinfeger
Wolfgang SchererWäschevertreter
Claudia FielersAntje

View Full Cast >

Images