Forced to abandon his studies so that he can support his family, Ajay (Prosenjit) leaves home to work in the city, where he ultimately makes his fortune. But Ajay learns the hard way that the road to success is littered with compromise. Jishu plays Sujoy, Ajay's younger brother, in director Haranath Chakraborty's contemporary allegory about faith, aspirations and avarice.