Swarag Se Sunder

1985

Vijay Choudhury lives a comfortable lifestyle with his wife, Laxmi, and step-brother, Ravi. Although Vijay and Laxmi have been married for several years, they have no children, and as a result Laxmi is shunned and humiliated in the entire town of Madhopur, despite of the fact the Vijay is the Chair of the Village Panchayat. After Ravi completes his M.A., he falls in love with the only daughter, Lalita, of Milawatram and Bandharlekha. Since the Choudhurys and Milawatram do not get along, both anticipate problems from both sides. They do overcome these problems, get married, and Lalita proves to Vijay and Laxmi that she is here to be one of the Choudhury family member. Soon Lalita and Laxmi both get pregnant, and it is here that the family will be subjected to a trauma as only one woman will be able to give birth to a child. Watch what happens when a son is born and resultant anxiety that will end up tearing this family apart.