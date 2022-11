Not Available

This documentary reveals the awe-inspiring world of animal swarms, discovering what happens when super-swarms invade people’s lives and, using the latest camera techniques, going to the heart of the swarm to reveal how the creatures therein view our world. Real-life footage from camcorders and mobile phones capture the amazing impact of swarms of killer bees, mice, carp, starlings and flies, helping to understand one of the most incredible forces of nature.