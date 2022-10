Not Available

Swarna Kamalam or Swarnakamalam (Telugu: స్వర్ణ కమలం; English: The Golden Lotus) is a 1988 critically acclaimed Telugu film written and directed by K. Viswanath. It stars Venkatesh and Bhanupriya in the lead roles. The original soundtrack was composed by Ilayaraja. The film was showcased among the Indian panorama section at the 1988 International Film Festival of India.[1] Swarna Kamalam is rated as the ninth best Viswanath film by the Telugu film website Fresh and Rotten.