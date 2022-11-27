Not Available

Sharda, a nurse and single mother, raises her daughter Swati as an independent, articulate young woman. Swati is a strong advocate of women's rights in a society where there is significant male domination. Swati deals with eve teasers firmly, sometimes with considerable force. When a married friend of hers gets raped in the presence of her husband, she acts as a counsellor and helps them adjust to the reality of a society that blames the victim and not the rapists. Swati takes on a huge transformation when she meets a political activist and falls in love with him. She embarks on a project of matchmaking for her mother and engineers a wedding with a widower who has a grown-up daughter.