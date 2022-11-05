Swayamvarapandhal

Not Available

Swayamvara Panthal movie tells the story of Deepu (Jayaram) who is the pet and indispensable brother of his five sisters. They need him right from taking their children for an outing to replacing gas cylinders and buying cosmetics. Deepu on his part is only too glad to be of help and thus has a special place in their hearts. As he comes of age, his sisters start searching for a suitable girl and after a great deal of hunting the unanimous choice is Priya (Samyuktha Varma). Deepu too likes her and the marriage is conducted much ceremoniously. But soon after, some shocking revelations dawn upon him and that too while he's on his honeymoon.