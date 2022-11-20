Sweatin' to the Oldies

Not Available

Fitness expert Richard Simmons gets some of his friends together and invites you to the High School Prom. But there's no need to rent a gown or a tuxedo, just come as you are. This is an aerobic exercise party where, instead of boring elevator music, you get to work out to ten of the biggest hit songs from the 1950's & '60's performed by a live band! "Dancing in the Streets," "Beyond the Sea," "On Broadway," "It's My Party," "Peggy Sue," "Great Balls of Fire," "Wipeout," "He's a Rebel," "Personality" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." If you need to get or stay fit, but want to have fun while doing it, let Richard and his friends show you the way!