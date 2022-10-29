Sweden's Coolest National Team

Not Available

Sweden may be the host of the Nobel prize, but it is also home to another variety of the mentally-gifted: Grand Masters of Memory. Mattias became a countrywide sensation as a three-time Swedish national champion in the oddly fascinating mind sport of memory: memorizing superhuman amounts of information under time constraints. However, his dominance is threatened when two confident newcomers emerge onto the scene armed with their own idiosyncratic methods of training. This quirky and humorous documentary follows these competitors as they face off against one another and prepare for the World Memory Championship where the excitement, intensity, and impressive displays of skill rival that of any of the greatest sporting events. - Vivian Yuen