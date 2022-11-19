Swedish House Mafia: Live at Ultra Music Festival, Miami

Not Available

Tracklist: 1. We Come We Rave We Love 2. Greyhound vs Raise Your Hands (Axwell Mashup) 3. Wakanda 4. ID 5. Calling vs I Found You (Axwell Bootleg) 6. Rasputin/Leave The World Behind (Acappella) 7. Resurrection Together (Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso Bootleg)/Here We Go 8. Antidote vs Zeus (Swedish House Mafia OLT Booltleg)/Swagnum P.I. 9. Go-Go Boots vs Calling vs Epic (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)/Kidsos 10. In My Mind (Axwell Remix) 11. In The Air (Axwell Remix)/Teenage Crime (Axwell & Henrik B Remode) 12. Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall (Swedish House Mafia Remix) 13. Don't You Worry Child 14. Quasar/Spectrum (Say My Name) (Acappella)/Insomnia/Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)/Sweet Disposition (Acappella) 15. Miami 2 Ibiza/One (Your Name) Atom (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg) 16. Save The World (OLT Intro Edit)/Reload/Save The World (Acappella)/Heart Is King/Don't You Worry Child (Acappella) 17. Don't You Worry Child (Acoustic Guitar Version)