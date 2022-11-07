Sweekar Kiya Maine

Not Available

Gopika Sharma lives a middle-classed lifestyle along with her widowed mother in Bangalore. She expresses a desire to sing and is encouraged by her maternal uncle, Dubey, who takes her with him to Bombay along with her maid, Lajjo. Once there, they are molested and Dubey goes missing. They then attempt to find a decent place to live, and after many frustrations make an agreement with a single male, Kishankumar Shukla, who poses as Gopika's husband, and move into an apartment owned by Lala Dhaniram.