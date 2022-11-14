Not Available

This film is about Mary-Kate and Ashley turning sixteen years old and going on a road trip without parents. They are headed to Utah for the Olympics and arrive late. There are also scenes in Las Vegas. The twins do not drive alone in this movie, they take a bus. Written by Anonymous Taylor and Kylie Hunter are celebrating their 16th birthday and now they are licensed to drive. They plan to go to Salt Lake City, Utah with their friends for the 2002 Winter Olympics. When they stop at a local restaurant on their way, they notice that their car is stolen and their adventure becomes a misadventure when they board the wrong plane to San Diego. They make it to Salt Lake City but they don't make it to the Olympics. Now they decide to create their own fun to celebrate their 16th birthday.