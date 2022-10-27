Sweet Alibis

Not Available

Chi-yi is a veteran cop, who values his own safety more than anything else and is therefore infamous for his cowardice and poor efficiency at work. Yi-ping, on the other hand, is just graduated from the police academy and is more than ready to prove herself regardless of any risks. Daughter of the head of the National Policy Agency, Yi-ping is secretly kept away from danger by being appointed to team up with Chi-yi. Starting from a seemingly pointless case of a puppy’s accidental death, from eating chocolate, the essentially incompatible pair unexpectedly digs up the clues to a series of mysterious deaths. A police rom-com with fully-fledged fantasy is sure to blow your mind!