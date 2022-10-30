Sweet Amianto

Not Available

Amianto lives isolated in her own fantasy world, inhabited by her delusions and unbridled hope, where her ingenuity and her melancholy coexist hand in hand. After feeling abandoned by her love (The Boy), Amianto finds shelter in the presence of her dead friend, Blanche, that will protect her against her pain - at least as far as she can. Her inner universe collides with the reality of a world that does not accept her, a world to which she doesn't belong and that invariably she comes back with her playful delusions, mixing reality and fantasy. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, Amianto gathers strength to continue living in the hope of being happy someday.