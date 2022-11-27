Sweet and Petite 2

Not Available

All of these short, sweet, sexy sluts are in fact just diminutive damsels whose lovely, little labias long for pulsating pounding pricks to penetrate their pint size pussies! (Say that 3 times fast! ) Everyone should agree there are few things sexier than a petite young lady squealing with delight as she gets her holes stretched by one of Anabolic's stalwart stout strapping studs. These sweet, petite sexy little ladies are all 5' 2" or less and not more than 110 lbs. Their crotch crevices crave meat (man meat that is) and these petite lovelies get what they want! ! ! Enjoy!