Sweet Blues: A Film About Mike Bloomfield

    You know, I like sweet blues... I want to be singing. I want to be sweet," said music legend Mike Bloomfield of his searing, lyrical guitar playing. His awesome instrumental prowess is on full display in this raucous documentary celebrating the legacy of a hard-living, finger-fretting renegade. Described by fellow icon Al Kooper as "not just another white boy [but] someone who truly knew what the blues were about," Bloomfield drew on African American tradition while burnishing his licks with a radical compositional approach reflecting the social and cultural upheaval of the 1960s.

