In a small corner of the most populous country in Africa, billions of dollars of crude oil flow under the feet of a desperate people. Immense wealth and abject poverty stand in stark contrast. The environment is decimated. The issues are complex, the answers elusive. The documentary film Sweet Crude tells the story of Nigeria's Niger Delta. The region is seething and the global stakes are high. But in this moment, there's an opportunity to find solutions. What if the world paid attention before it was too late?