Sweet Face

Nkem eventually gets pregnant and 5 months into the pregnancy they are told by their doctor that their unborn baby has a congenital disorder (down syndrome) from a chromosome defect which was discovered after an ultrasound scan is carried out.. they are distraught by this bad news and are torn between keeping their baby or getting rid of it. They decide to terminate their fetus having in mind that they have enough chances of having more babies.. after the termination of their baby Nkem suddenly realizes she has made the worst mistake of her life and this affects their marriage drastically. Tobi is at the verge of losing his mind , Tobi tries his best to help her through this but all to know avail, he slowly drowns in pain. apparently the decision they have made will reshape the rest of their lives.