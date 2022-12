Not Available

This film was made by cutting and pasting individual frames of 16mm film onto flashed 35mm print stock. This was made as a wedding gift to my then husband and outlines the giddiness and fright of flirtation and courtship (and the use of appropriated images). The use of the footage I chose reflects a romanticized view of courtship: a forced identification with a Hollywood-style ideal of relationship and space (namely, Paris) juxtaposed against my own Super-8 footage of Paris.