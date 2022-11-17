Sweet Lies

Not Available

TV writer Ji-ho (Park Jin-Hee) has been secretly in love with Min-woo (Lee Ki-Woo) for the last 10 years. After a night of binge-drinking, she wakes up to face the worst day of her life. She wakes up to find that she has just gotten fired for low viewer ratings. On her way home her purse then gets snatched and Ji-ho pursues the thief. Then suddenly, when things seem that they can't go any worse, Ji-ho gets hit by a car. But the chain of unfortunate events suddenly turns out to be a God-sent present. The man who hit her with the car turns out to be the very man she's been in love with all these years, Min-woo. She then pretends to have amnesia ...