The sweetest girl, Dana (Diana Dumitrescu) has to go out on a date with a broker, Dani (Andi Vasluianu) because her chubby friend, Oana (Antoaneta Zaharia), doesn't have the courage to meet her Facebook lover face to face. A hacker (Marius Damian) is cheating his partner, the computer, with a Facebook profile picture of two exquisite "delicious" girls. The whip cream/ chocolate teacher (Loredana Groza), a French woman who knows the insights of living in Bucharest teaches her pupils the art of Savarin by day and Marquis de Sade's practices by night. No one is what they pretend to be and they all believe that telling lies is the most beautiful truth, and this leads to a series of misunderstandings.