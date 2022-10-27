Sweet Movie

Miss World Virginity, who is nearly mute, endures a horrifically kinky honeymoon but soon escapes to a scatalogically inclined commune in Vienna. Meanwhile, a madwoman pilots a candy-stuffed boat down a river. Yugoslavian director Dusan Makavajev intercuts these two wild tales with shocking footage of the discovery of mass graves from the Katyn Massacre.
|Pierre Clémenti
|Potemkin Sailor
|Anna Prucnal
|Capt. Anna Planeta
|Sami Frey
|El Macho
|John Vernon
|Aristote Alplanalpe, AKA M. Kapital
|Jane Mallett
|Mrs. Alplanalpe
|Roy Callender
|Jeremiah Muscle
