Sweet Nightmare

A dream girl can cause a lot of insomnia. That's what happens to Daniel Bricks, a young british engineer, working temporarily at the construction works of the 25th of April bridge, in Lisbon, Portugal. At the request of a friend, Daniel heads down south to make an inspection on a water dam. That's where he finds Carolina, the woman of his dreams. What he doesn't know is that she just got out of jail a few hours back, and that she will turn his life into a real nightmare. A romance comedy, where the nightmares are sweeter than dreams.