Not Available

Sweet Ninja Brown

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Do you love super soul, karate, kung-fu action!?! Pimps? Hoes? Homosexual gangsters? China-men? Jews? Then you'll love Sweet Ninja Brown! We follow Leon Brown as he tries to find a job, earn the rent money and hopefully get his girlfriend back. Leon is taught the ways of the Ninja Warrior by Master Bukake and his flamboyant side-kick Bernardo. They all eventually take on Steve (Beef Broccoli) Chong and Nikki (Snatch) Pussateri in a giant warehouse battle royale. Sweet Ninja Brown is a hilarious Blaxploitation, Martial Arts, Slap Stick comedy that will leave any audience laughing.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images