Not Available

Do you love super soul, karate, kung-fu action!?! Pimps? Hoes? Homosexual gangsters? China-men? Jews? Then you'll love Sweet Ninja Brown! We follow Leon Brown as he tries to find a job, earn the rent money and hopefully get his girlfriend back. Leon is taught the ways of the Ninja Warrior by Master Bukake and his flamboyant side-kick Bernardo. They all eventually take on Steve (Beef Broccoli) Chong and Nikki (Snatch) Pussateri in a giant warehouse battle royale. Sweet Ninja Brown is a hilarious Blaxploitation, Martial Arts, Slap Stick comedy that will leave any audience laughing.