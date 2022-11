Not Available

This came about in a simple way - Neil and I were discussing how much we liked the short film genre. Neil sent me this script and asked if I wanted to shoot it. I said yes. I was in NY on other business but decided to shoot it at the Mercer Hotel. A friend put me in touch with two amazing actors - ADAM DRIVER & JOANNE TUCK. We shot in a couple of hours on a Saturday Night, just the 3 of us in a dark room (all shot on NightVision).