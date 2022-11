Not Available

Down on their luck, buddies Jamal (William L. Johnson) and Kenny (Benjamin Stephens) decide that the only way they can pluck themselves out of poverty during the summer is to sell oranges from a local kiosk. The new venture seems to be the perfect solution to their financial woes except for one tiny problem: It's hard to keep your mind on business when you're surrounded by beautiful babes. Trey Haley directs this fresh, freewheeling comedy.