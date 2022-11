Not Available

Yukie, Koichi and Akira are rogues looking for a place to crash. They move into a house which Etsuko (Kaori Momoi) inherited from her parents. Soon after getting settled, the hippies slip into a communal lifestyle. They eat, have sex, and generally share everything to gether. Patterning their lives after the American “San Francisco culture” they adopt the motto: “to live is to play.”