1957

Sweet Smell of Success

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

June 26th, 1957

Studio

Hecht-Hill-Lancaster Productions

New York City newspaper writer J.J. Hunsecker (Burt Lancaster) holds considerable sway over public opinion with his Broadway column, but one thing that he can't control is his younger sister, Susan (Susan Harrison), who is in a relationship with aspiring jazz guitarist Steve Dallas (Marty Milner). Hunsecker strongly disproves of the romance and recruits publicist Sidney Falco (Tony Curtis) to find a way to split the couple, no matter how ruthless the method.

Cast

Tony CurtisSidney Falco
Susan HarrisonSusan Hunsecker
Martin MilnerSteve Dallas
Sam LeveneFrank D' Angelo
Barbara NicholsRita
David WhiteOtis Elwell

