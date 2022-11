Not Available

Loner Jang-hyuk has never been in a proper relationship before and is admitted to a hospital for acute hepatitis. There, he falls helplessly in love with caring nurse Da-eun. Thanks to Jang-hyuk’s pure love for her, Da-eun slowly opens her heart. But when Jang-hyuk finds a new job in Seoul, their long distance relationship is tested. And when a colleague, Bo-young, comes onto him, his heart begins to waver…