Gaither Gospel Series: Filmed at the Gaither studios in Indiana. Maybe it's the sweet harmonica of Buddy Greene and the vocals of Jessy Dixon and Bob Cain on "Leaning On The Everlasting Arms" or a "senior quartet" which features a 93-year-old surprise guest. Maybe it's the angelic voice of The Ruppes who make their Homecoming debut with "Angels In The Room." Whatever it is, there's a sweet, sweet spirit that will have you rewinding and watching again and again