Not Available

Sweet Thing is cut from the same cloth as some of Alex's most celebrated work: intimate, creatively filmed, and fantastically personal. Alex’s children Lana and Nico Rockwell return to lead roles following their critical success in Little Feet, starring alongside Will Patton and their mother (Alex’s wife) Karyn Parsons. The family-heavy cast doesn’t soften what is a dark but exceedingly tender look at childhood in a broken home. The story revolves around the two siblings and their struggle to find solid ground in the homes of Adam, their alcoholic father, and Eve, their negligent mother. The children ultimately run away and find a temporary life for themselves around the town of New Bedford, MA. What begins as a disturbing family drama becomes a rousing childhood adventure that, though tragic, is a deeply moving and hopeful testament to the poetry of adventure and the imagination of childhood.