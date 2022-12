Not Available

A lunchbreak, year 2222. With a lot of passion for stylized film worlds, Caroline Schwarz, as a director, is interested in the border between art and fiction film. In 2017, she started her post-graduate studies at the KHM in Cologne and is currently finishing up her thesis ‘Banana Island,’ while preparing her BKM-funded debut feature Out of this World. www.caroline-schwarz.com