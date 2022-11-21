Not Available

Sweetwater: A True Rock Story

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In 1969, the band Sweetwater led by lead vocalist Nansi Nevins opened Woodstock and subsequently got considerable media attention, appearing on a number of TV shows. But just as they appeared to be getting a really break big, they just disappeared. Thirty years later, a cable TV reporter for MIX TV, a musical station, is removed from her show because of being stoned on air. Her station gives her a choice of being dismissed or investigating what happened to Sweetwater. A blending of modern day fiction and past fact is then blended in this biographical story.

Cast

