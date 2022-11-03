Sweety Barrett

Not Available

Strange but not uninteresting Irish-Icelandic co-production written and directed by Stephen Bradley which is often reminiscent of some of the odd short films which rejuvenated the Irish film industry in the 1970s. The story centres on a simpleton circus performer played by Brendan Gleeson (The General, I Went Down) who is cast adrift by his employer as the film begins and wanders into a small fishing community. He manages to integrate himself with the locals and befriends a young boy with whom he shares a mental age. Meanwhile corrupt cop Liam Cunningham has the village under his thumb and runs a clandestine Poitín smuggling operation in which Gleeson unwittingly assists. His reign of terror will inevitably come to an end through the intervention of the child-like man, though it takes some time before we get to see how.