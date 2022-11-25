Swerte Ni Maxin

Not Available

Maximo (Roseller Kempis), a fatherless adolescent, who nurtures whimsical attraction with Joewel (Joeffrey Javier), a kanto boy who’s the object of affection of the neighborhood’s fledgling prepubescent gay boys. Maxin and his friends spy on the amused Joe even when he’s bathing. One day, Maxin gets word that Joe is holding a contest (a really ludicrous, albeit campy one involving “long hair” and money) and whoever wins gets to spend a night with Joe. But a gang war erupts and Joe finds himself running for cover – straight into Maxin’s house. Will Maxin find the courage to speak his mind? Will Joe be the accommodating Romeo?