Swift, 1971

Not Available

The Popular Revolutionary Army (ERP) was a military unit of an Argentine political party, looking up to Mao's cultural revolution as its model. Its way of fighting involved kidnappings and assassinations of government officials as well as representatives of foreign firms. The crusade of the military junta against its terrorist practices later became a pretext for state terror against civilians who had nothing to do with ERP. Gleyzer's so-called "secret film" records the kidnapping of a manager of the meat processing factory and cooling plant Swift. The partisans request an improvement in the working conditions in the factory in exchange for his release.