Swift. Silent. Deep.

    Swift Silent Deep is the story of the Jackson Hole Air Force and skiing's rebel spirit. A coming of age tale of a rag tag group of ski bums who s rebellious spirit ducked ropes and broke laws under the cover of storms and in the process became the country s most infamous ski fraternity. Founded in the 80 s by Captain Benny Wilson and Howie Hollywood Henderson, the gang s outlandish adventures played a major role in birth extreme sports by leading skiing s big air revolution and pioneering the big mountains of Alaska s Chugach range.

