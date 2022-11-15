Not Available

Battling with his own inner demons, Jonathan is taken to an elite swimming academy deep in the English countryside by his soon to be step-mother, kept away from her upcoming wedding to his father. At the academy, Jonathan struggles to find his place among the group, he may be a top athlete in his field, but when it comes to the small world of Lakeside, swimming, sex and chauvinism combine to create something explosive and the potential for something very dangerous. The movie brings an all-star cast from the adult industry and drops them into the mainstream movie world, providing real chemistry between the actors, with real tension and drama like none other. The rites-of-passage all young gay men face and how they adapt to new surroundings and a burgeoning sexuality is fully explored here. The movie gives an authenticity rarely seen in such movies. Set and cast of SwimBoy were also used for the short movie Underwater produced by Lightfarm, parent company of Eurocreme