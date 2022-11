Not Available

Popeye and Bluto are in a swimming race across the English Channel. As usual, Bluto has a million ways to cheat, and Popeye overcomes all of them to win. Some of the bits: Popeye's suit is connected to a fish hook; the fish unravels it and Popeye knits it back together. Bluto is on a raft and blows sneezing powder at Popeye. Bluto attaches a magnet to Popeye which attracts a mine (which ends up blowing Popeye much closer to the line). Bluto dumps a load of cement on Popeye.